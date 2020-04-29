47 Year Old Manny Ramirez Eyes Return to Baseball

Former MLB All-Star Manny Ramirez turns 48 next month.

Despite his age, the former slugger is eyeing a return to professional baseball, hoping to earn a spot in the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) in Taiwan, according to an interview he gave to the Taiwan Times.

With 5 total teams in the CPBL, the 12-time All-Star hopes to get a shot with one of them.

Ramirez played baseball in 2013 with the CPBL's EDL Rhinos, batting .352, but departed the team before the season ended.

Most recently, he signed with Kōchi Fighting Dogs of the Japanese Shikoku Island League Plus independent league in early 2017 but had to leave the team due to a knee injury.

Ramirez best known for his 19 seasons in MLB, including 8 with the Boston Red Sox, where he earned World Series MVP honors in 2004. He was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame this year.