Week 6 High School Football Scores
Week 6 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.
Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.
*Bold indicates winner*
Thursday
Notre Dame at Welsh
Sulphur at Southside
Basile at Elton
Abbeville at St. Martinville
Patterson at Berwick
Central Catholic at Centerville
Friday
Breaux Bridge at Cecilia (Listen live on ESPN1420)
Carencro at Teurlings (Listen live on 96.5 KPEL)
Acadiana at Comeaux (Listen live on Classic Rock 105.1)
Ascension Episcopal at Delcambre (Listen live on Talk Radio 960)
Lake Arthur at Lafayette Christian Academy
STM at Westgate
Northside at Opelousas
New Iberia at Lafayette
Eunice at Rayne
Vermilion Catholic at Hanson Memorial
Opelousas Catholic at St. Edmund
Kaplan at Erath
Beau Chene at Livonia
Hamilton Christian at Gueydan
Mamou at Ville Platte
North Vermilion at LaGrange
Iota at Church Point
Port Barre at Crowley
North Central at Westminster
Loreauville at Catholic NI
Covenant Christian at Highland Baptist
Catholic Pointe Coupee at Sacred Heart
Northwest at Pine Prairie
Jennings at St. Louis
Jeanerette at Washington-Marion
Franklin at West St. Mary
Morgan City at South Lafourche