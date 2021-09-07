Week 6 High School Football Scores

Week 6 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.

*Bold indicates winner*

Thursday

Notre Dame at Welsh

Sulphur at Southside

Basile at Elton

Abbeville at St. Martinville

Patterson at Berwick

Central Catholic at Centerville

Friday

Breaux Bridge at Cecilia (Listen live on ESPN1420)

Carencro at Teurlings (Listen live on 96.5 KPEL)

Acadiana at Comeaux (Listen live on Classic Rock 105.1)

Ascension Episcopal at Delcambre (Listen live on Talk Radio 960)

Lake Arthur at Lafayette Christian Academy

STM at Westgate

Northside at Opelousas

New Iberia at Lafayette

Eunice at Rayne

Vermilion Catholic at Hanson Memorial

Opelousas Catholic at St. Edmund

Kaplan at Erath

Beau Chene at Livonia

Hamilton Christian at Gueydan

Mamou at Ville Platte

North Vermilion at LaGrange

Iota at Church Point

Port Barre at Crowley

North Central at Westminster

Loreauville at Catholic NI

Covenant Christian at Highland Baptist

Catholic Pointe Coupee at Sacred Heart

Northwest at Pine Prairie

Jennings at St. Louis

Jeanerette at Washington-Marion

Franklin at West St. Mary

Morgan City at South Lafourche

