3 UL Ragin’ Cajuns Athletes Test Positive for Coronavirus

Three University of Louisiana athletes have tested positive for coronavirus while seven others are in quarantine after possibly being exposed to the virus, that according to a statement by the school.

UL is the second school in Louisiana to report positive cases among athletes. Earlier on Saturday, LSU reported several of its football players tested positive with a total of 30 players in quarantine.

As is common due to privacy laws, UL did not release the names of any of the student-athletes nor did they say how many athletes played for which teams.

Voluntary in-person workouts began for the Ragin' Cajuns back on June 8.

This news comes on the heels of the state seeing overall case numbers higher than we've seen in a while. On Saturday, there were 870 new COVID-19 cases. That was the most since April 10 (970).

It was also the first time that the state has reported more than 700 cases for four days in a row, something that hasn't happened since April.