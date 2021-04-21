Tomorrow evening the annual Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Football Vermilion and White Spring Game will take place.

Kickoff is set for 7 pm at Cajun Field. The game will also be televised on ESPN+.

Admission to the Vermilion and White Spring Game is free, but capacity will be limited in accordance with COVID-19 CDC guidelines.

All gameday protocols from the 2020 season will be enforced. Parking tomorrow's game is free.

Spring games are a great way for a fanbase to wet their beaks and get a small glimpse of players they hope to see a lot more of when football season rolls around.

The most important aspect of any Spring Game is health. Every team in America wants to get out of the Spring with as few injuries as possible.

Outside of that, here are the top 3 things to watch for in the Vermilion and White Spring Game.

Photo by Brad Kemp/Courtesy of UL Athletics

1. Newcomers

How quickly have the newest members of the Ragin' Cajuns acclimated themselves to their new surroundings, and the new system?

When a player transfers from another school, the expectation is for an early impact.

Keep an eye on wide receiver John Stephens Jr. (pictured above) who transferred from TCU and offensive lineman T.J. Fiailoa who transferred from ULM and is a Third-team All-Sun Belt Conference player.

How are they and other newcomers assimilating? We'll get a better idea tomorrow night.

Photo by Brad Kemp/Courtesy of UL Athletics

2. Backup Quarterbacks

While starting quarterback is solidified with returning senior Levi Lewis, the backup spot brings intrigue. Gone are from the QB room are Jai’ave Magalei and Clifton McDowell.

Chandler Fields is the leader in the clubhouse in regards to who will be #2 on the depth chart, earned the lead backup job last season, and has the most experience as he enters year 3 with Louisiana.

Newcomers in the QB room are all competing for the best spot possible on the depth chart.

Fresno State transfer Ben Wooldridge, Maryland transfer Lance Legendre, high school products Zy McDonald and Hunter Herring should all have an opportunity tomorrow to get reps.

Which quarterbacks get the first snaps after Lewis can clue the fanbase in on how the quarterback depth chart competition has shaped up over the course of spring practice.

Photo by Brad Kemp/Courtesy of UL Athletics

3. Wide Recievers

The Louisiana wide receiver room is plentiful.

Plenty of receivers earned valuable experience last season, but no one solidified themself as the bonified #1 guy to replace Ja'Marcus Bradley who is currently playing for the Cleveland Browns.

With 19 wide receivers listed on the roster, and more than half of them with experience in coach Napier's system, the battle to earn a spot atop the depth chart will be one of the most fierce.

Who gets snaps with the first and second-team offense tomorrow?

We'll find out Thursday night at Cajun Field.

