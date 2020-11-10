3 Baton Rouge Policers Placed on Leave After Incident With LSU Football Player

Three Baton Rouge police officers have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into an incident shared on social media by an LSU football player, according to Chief Murphy Paul.

The names of those officers were not immediately released to the public.

LSU freshmen wide receiver Koy Moore posted on social media late Sunday that he was "violated" by police officers on Saturday night. He claimed officers accused him of having a gun and drugs and during the search went as far as to unzip his pants.

“We appreciate Mr. Moore bringing this incident to our attention," BRPD Chief Paul said in a statement on Monday. "As in every case, we will be collecting all available evidence and conducting interviews. Accountability and transparency are critical in building trust with the community. I pledge a thorough investigation into this complaint.”

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released the following statement regarding the incident:

My office has been made aware of a situation concerning BRPD and an LSU student. Upon notification, I have been in contact with Chief Paul, who has assured me his department is thoroughly investigating this matter and he has been in touch with the student. We take these allegations seriously and will await the findings of the investigation. We will get to the bottom of this situation and keep the lines of communication open with the community.

Moore's mother took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the situation.

Moore, a New Orleans native, has eight catches for 70 yards on the season for the Tigers.