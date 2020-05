Some people have taken all of this extra time to give back and help keep their community clean. Keep Louisiana Beautiful has put out a list of 21 things you can do while at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's all part of the #LoveTheBoot campaign to make Louisiana cleaner and litter-free.

You can read their suggestions for small things you can do to help in the list below. Read the full list on the Keep Louisiana Beautiful website.