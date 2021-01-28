2022 Super Bowl Odds Released, Saints Odds Better Than I Expected

(all betting odds listed are from Bet MGM)

On Sunday, February 7th, the Kansas City Chiefs will attempt to repeat as Super Bowl Champions.

Currently a 3 point favorite against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chiefs Super Bowl odds are no surprise.

After all, they entered the 2020 season as the favorite to win the Championship with +650 odds.

What about Super Bowl LVI in 2022?

Kansas City is the favorite again, currently sitting at +600.

Last preseason, the New Orleans Saints were +1200 to win Super Bowl LV, the 4th best odds in the league.

They now enter an offseason nearly $100 million over the projected salary cap and the expected retirement of quarterback Drew Brees.

Despite that, the Saints have the 7th best odds to win Super Bowl LVI at +1800.

That number, along with many others, could shift in the coming months depending on NFL free agency and the draft.

As of today, here are the betting odds for next year's Super Bowl.

Chiefs +600

Packers +900

Ravens +1200

Bills +1200

Buccaneers +1200

49ers +1400

Saints +1800

Seahawks +1800

Rams +2000

Browns +2500

Cowboys +2500

Colts +2500

Dolphins +2500

Titans +2500

Chargers +3000

Vikings +3000

Patriots +3000

Steelers +3000

Cardinals +4000

Bears +5000

Raiders +5000

Eagles +5000

Falcons +6600

Panthers +6600

Broncos +6600

Giants +6600

Washington +6600

Bengals +8000

Lions +8000

Texans +8000

Jets +8000

Jaguars +10000

If you had to lay down $100 on one team, are you going for the extra-long odds of a team like the Jacksonville Jaguars? Or do you roll with the favorite in Kansas City?

