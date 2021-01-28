2022 Super Bowl Odds Released, Saints Odds Better Than I Expected
(all betting odds listed are from Bet MGM)
On Sunday, February 7th, the Kansas City Chiefs will attempt to repeat as Super Bowl Champions.
Currently a 3 point favorite against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chiefs Super Bowl odds are no surprise.
After all, they entered the 2020 season as the favorite to win the Championship with +650 odds.
What about Super Bowl LVI in 2022?
Kansas City is the favorite again, currently sitting at +600.
Last preseason, the New Orleans Saints were +1200 to win Super Bowl LV, the 4th best odds in the league.
They now enter an offseason nearly $100 million over the projected salary cap and the expected retirement of quarterback Drew Brees.
Despite that, the Saints have the 7th best odds to win Super Bowl LVI at +1800.
That number, along with many others, could shift in the coming months depending on NFL free agency and the draft.
As of today, here are the betting odds for next year's Super Bowl.
Chiefs +600
Packers +900
Ravens +1200
Bills +1200
Buccaneers +1200
49ers +1400
Saints +1800
Seahawks +1800
Rams +2000
Browns +2500
Cowboys +2500
Colts +2500
Dolphins +2500
Titans +2500
Chargers +3000
Vikings +3000
Patriots +3000
Steelers +3000
Cardinals +4000
Bears +5000
Raiders +5000
Eagles +5000
Falcons +6600
Panthers +6600
Broncos +6600
Giants +6600
Washington +6600
Bengals +8000
Lions +8000
Texans +8000
Jets +8000
Jaguars +10000
If you had to lay down $100 on one team, are you going for the extra-long odds of a team like the Jacksonville Jaguars? Or do you roll with the favorite in Kansas City?
11 Players with Louisiana Ties On Super Bowl LV Rosters