2021 Sun Belt Conference Softball Tournament Bracket Set

The bracket has officially been set for the Sun Belt Conference 2021 Softball Championship.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, the regular-season champions and the top-seed in the event, will play their first game in the tournament on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. against either Coastal Carolina or ULM.

From Wednesday-Friday, as long as they stay in the winner's bracket, Louisiana will continue to play at 10 a.m.

The tournament, which will feature all ten schools this season, will get underway on Tuesday in Troy, Alabama with two single-elimination games, with 8th-seeded Coastal Carolina taking on 9th-seed ULM (10 a.m.) before 7th-seeded Georgia Southern meets up with 10th-seeded Georgia St. (1 p.m.).

The top six seeds will begin play on Wednesday as the tournament shifts to a double-elimination format before the championship game, which is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

Louisiana is the number one seed in the event, followed by Texas St., Troy, South Alabama, Appalachian St., UTA, Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, ULM, and Georgia St.

This will mark the fourth time in league history that Troy will play host to the event.

The winner of the tournament will receive an automatic bid into the NCAA Regionals.

Louisiana has won the event 15 times in the 20 years of the event.

The Cajuns, who finished the regular season with an overall record of 40-10, to go along with a league mark of 21-3, captured the regular-season Sun Belt Conference championship, their 17th in the 20 years of completed competition in league play while securing their 22nd-consecutive 40-win season.

View the complete championship bracket.