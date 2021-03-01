2021 Sun Belt Conference Basketball Championship Bracket Set

The brackets are set for the men's/women's 2021 Sun Belt Conference Basketball Championship, with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun men's and women's teams both drawing first-round byes.

This year's tournament, in both men's and women's play, is scheduled to begin on Friday, with championship games scheduled for Monday, March 8 in Pensacola, Florida.

All schools in the Sun Belt Conference will be competing in a single-elimination tournament, which will be held at the Pensacola Bay Center and Pensacola State College.

On the men's side, Louisiana is the #2-seed on the western side, after compiling an overall record of 16-8, to go along with a Sun Belt Conference mark of 10-7.

The Cajuns will play their first game on Saturday at 5 p.m. against the South Alabama/ULM winner at Pensacola State College's Hartsell Arena.

The West Division's top team is Texas State (18-6, 12-3 Sun Belt), while Georgia St. is the top seed from the East Division.

The men's championship game is scheduled for next Monday, March 8, at 8 p.m.

On the women's side, Louisiana is the Western Division's top-seed and will play their first game on Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. against the South Alabama/Arkansas St. winner at the Pensacola Bay Center.

The Cajuns, who will take a 13-game win streak into the tournament, won the first regular-season conference championship in school history this season, finishing 13-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

The UL Women haven't lost since falling on the road to Texas St. on January 1

Troy, who finished conference play with a 15-2 record, is the number one seed in the Eastern Division.

The women's title game is slated for Monday, March 8 at 1 p.m.