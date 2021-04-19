2021 Ragin Cajun Vermilion and White Spring Game This Thursday, April 22

This Thursday the annual Ragin Cajun Football Vermilion and White Spring Game is going down!

Kickoff is set for 7 pm for the 2021 Vermilion and White Spring Game at Cajun Field. The game will also be televised on ESPN+.

Admission to the Vermilion and White Spring Game is free, but capacity will be limited in accordance with COVID-19 CDC guidelines. UL says that gameday protocols from the 2020 season will be enforced. Parking for the Spring Game is also free.

From ragincajuns.com -

"Fans can enter Cajun Field beginning at 6 p.m. and will have access to fan-friendly concessions during the game.



The spring game will consist of four, 15-minute quarters and utilize traditional scoring. At halftime, head coach Billy Napier will lead an awards ceremony for the team on the field."

For more information about the Spring game, how to renew your season tickets, and more, head over to ragincajuns.com.

