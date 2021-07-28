2021 NBA Mock Draft- Charlie and Lynden
Ahead of Thursday night's NBA Draft, Charlie and Lynden each created a mock draft for the selections. We did not include trades that are almost certainly going to occur on draft night, and selected picks based on the current draft order.
Here are their choices:
Charlie’s 2021 NBA Mock Draft
1- Detroit Pistons- Cade Cunningham, PG Oklahoma St.
2- Houston Rockets- Jalen Green, SG G-League
3- Cleveland Cavaliers- Evan Mobley, C USC
4- Toronto Raptors- Jalen Suggs, PG Gonzaga
5- Orlando Magic- Scottie Barnes, SF Florida State
6- Oklahoma City Thunder- James Bouknight, SG UCONN
7- Golden State Warriors- Davion Mitchell, SG Baylor
8- Orlando Magic- Jonathan Kuminga, PF G-League
9- Sacramento Kings- Franz Wagner, SF Michigan
10- Memphis Grizzlies- Josh Giddey, Guard Australia
11- Charlotte Hornets- Moses Moody, SG Arkansas
12- San Antonio Spurs- Alperen Sengun, PF Turkey
13- Indiana Pacers- Corey Kispert, SF Gonzaga
14- Golden State Warriors- Chris Duarte, SG Oregon
15- Washington Wizards- Cameron Thomas, SG LSU
16- Oklahoma City Thunder- Ziaire Williams, SF Stanford
17- New Orleans Pelicans- Trey Murphy III, SG Virginia
18- Oklahoma City Thunder- Usman Garuba, F Spain
19- New York Knicks- Jalen Johnson, PF Duke
20- Atlanta Hawks- Kai Jones, PF Texas
21- New York Knicks- Keon Johnson, SG Tennessee
22- Los Angeles Lakers- Jared Butler, PG Baylor
23- Houston Rockets- Sharife Cooper, PG Auburn
24- Houston Rockets- Isaiah Jackson, C Kentucky
25- Los Angeles Clippers- Jaden Springer, PG Tennessee
26- Denver Nuggets- Day’Ron Sharpe C North Carolina
27- Brooklyn Nets- Miles McBride PG West Virginia
28- Philadelphia 76ers- Tre Mann, PG Florida
29- Phoenix Suns- Ayo Dosunmu, SG Illinois
30- Utah Jazz- Joshua Primo, SG Alabama
Charlie's note: The lottery selections were easier to select than the rest of the first round. The top four picks are nearly pre-determined in this year's draft, and there are other players that have risen in draft boards to become a top 14 pick. There are some players that I have falling, including Jonathan Kuminga, Jalen Johnson, Keon Johnson, and Jaden Springer, but those players could become steals later in the first round. I'm looking forward to seeing how team's make their selections based on players having higher ceilings vs. players that can contribute immediately.
Lynden’s 2021 NBA Mock Draft
1- Detroit Pistons- Cade Cunningham, PG Oklahoma St.
2- Houston Rockets- Jalen Green, SG G-League
3- Cleveland Cavaliers- Evan Mobley, C USC
4- Toronto Raptors- Jalen Suggs, PG Gonzaga
5- Orlando Magic- Jonathan Kuminga, PF G-League
6- Oklahoma City Thunder- James Bouknight, SG UCONN
7- Golden State Warriors- Davion Mitchell, SG Baylor
8- Orlando Magic- Alperen Sengun, C Turkey
9- Sacramento Kings- Scottie Barnes, SF Florida State
10- Memphis Grizzlies- Josh Giddey, Guard Australia
11- Charlotte Hornets- Moses Moody, SG Arkansas
12- San Antonio Spurs- Franz Wagner, SF Michigan
13- Indiana Pacers- Jalen Johnson, SF Duke
14- Golden State Warriors- Chris Duarte, SG Oregon
15- Washington Wizards- Corey Kispert, SF Gonzaga
16- Oklahoma City Thunder- Ziaire Williams, SF Stanford
17- New Orleans Pelicans- Cameron Thomas, SG LSU
18- Oklahoma City Thunder- Usman Garuba, F Spain
19- New York Knicks- Kai Jones, PF Texas
20- Atlanta Hawks- Sharife Cooper, PG Auburn
21- New York Knicks- Jaden Springer, PG Tennessee
22- Los Angeles Lakers- Jared Butler, PG Baylor
23- Houston Rockets- Isaiah Jackson, C Kentucky
24- Houston Rockets- Tre Mann, PG Florida
25- Los Angeles Clippers- Ayo Dosunmu, SG Illinois
26- Denver Nuggets- Joshua Primo, SG Alabama
27- Brooklyn Nets- Nah’Shon Hyland, SG VCU
28- Philadelphia 76ers- Miles McBride PG West Virginia
29- Phoenix Suns- Day’Ron Sharpe C North Carolina
30- Utah Jazz- Quentin Grimes, SG Houston
Lynden's note: This year's draft has 4 players who would be number 1 picks in other drafts. Each player from Cunningham to Green to Mobley all bring something special. However, Jalen Suggs is the guy I'm looking at to be the best player from this draft when its all said and done. Be sure to keep your eye on Cam Thomas and where he falls because he is the guy I believe will be this year's steal in the draft.