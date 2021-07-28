2021 NBA Mock Draft- Charlie and Lynden

Ahead of Thursday night's NBA Draft, Charlie and Lynden each created a mock draft for the selections. We did not include trades that are almost certainly going to occur on draft night, and selected picks based on the current draft order.

Here are their choices:

Charlie’s 2021 NBA Mock Draft

1- Detroit Pistons- Cade Cunningham, PG Oklahoma St.

2- Houston Rockets- Jalen Green, SG G-League

3- Cleveland Cavaliers- Evan Mobley, C USC

4- Toronto Raptors- Jalen Suggs, PG Gonzaga

5- Orlando Magic- Scottie Barnes, SF Florida State

6- Oklahoma City Thunder- James Bouknight, SG UCONN

7- Golden State Warriors- Davion Mitchell, SG Baylor

8- Orlando Magic- Jonathan Kuminga, PF G-League

9- Sacramento Kings- Franz Wagner, SF Michigan

10- Memphis Grizzlies- Josh Giddey, Guard Australia

11- Charlotte Hornets- Moses Moody, SG Arkansas

12- San Antonio Spurs- Alperen Sengun, PF Turkey

13- Indiana Pacers- Corey Kispert, SF Gonzaga

14- Golden State Warriors- Chris Duarte, SG Oregon

15- Washington Wizards- Cameron Thomas, SG LSU

16- Oklahoma City Thunder- Ziaire Williams, SF Stanford

17- New Orleans Pelicans- Trey Murphy III, SG Virginia

18- Oklahoma City Thunder- Usman Garuba, F Spain

19- New York Knicks- Jalen Johnson, PF Duke

20- Atlanta Hawks- Kai Jones, PF Texas

21- New York Knicks- Keon Johnson, SG Tennessee

22- Los Angeles Lakers- Jared Butler, PG Baylor

23- Houston Rockets- Sharife Cooper, PG Auburn

24- Houston Rockets- Isaiah Jackson, C Kentucky

25- Los Angeles Clippers- Jaden Springer, PG Tennessee

26- Denver Nuggets- Day’Ron Sharpe C North Carolina

27- Brooklyn Nets- Miles McBride PG West Virginia

28- Philadelphia 76ers- Tre Mann, PG Florida

29- Phoenix Suns- Ayo Dosunmu, SG Illinois

30- Utah Jazz- Joshua Primo, SG Alabama

Charlie's note: The lottery selections were easier to select than the rest of the first round. The top four picks are nearly pre-determined in this year's draft, and there are other players that have risen in draft boards to become a top 14 pick. There are some players that I have falling, including Jonathan Kuminga, Jalen Johnson, Keon Johnson, and Jaden Springer, but those players could become steals later in the first round. I'm looking forward to seeing how team's make their selections based on players having higher ceilings vs. players that can contribute immediately.

Lynden’s 2021 NBA Mock Draft

1- Detroit Pistons- Cade Cunningham, PG Oklahoma St.

2- Houston Rockets- Jalen Green, SG G-League

3- Cleveland Cavaliers- Evan Mobley, C USC

4- Toronto Raptors- Jalen Suggs, PG Gonzaga

5- Orlando Magic- Jonathan Kuminga, PF G-League

6- Oklahoma City Thunder- James Bouknight, SG UCONN

7- Golden State Warriors- Davion Mitchell, SG Baylor

8- Orlando Magic- Alperen Sengun, C Turkey

9- Sacramento Kings- Scottie Barnes, SF Florida State

10- Memphis Grizzlies- Josh Giddey, Guard Australia

11- Charlotte Hornets- Moses Moody, SG Arkansas

12- San Antonio Spurs- Franz Wagner, SF Michigan

13- Indiana Pacers- Jalen Johnson, SF Duke

14- Golden State Warriors- Chris Duarte, SG Oregon

15- Washington Wizards- Corey Kispert, SF Gonzaga

16- Oklahoma City Thunder- Ziaire Williams, SF Stanford

17- New Orleans Pelicans- Cameron Thomas, SG LSU

18- Oklahoma City Thunder- Usman Garuba, F Spain

19- New York Knicks- Kai Jones, PF Texas

20- Atlanta Hawks- Sharife Cooper, PG Auburn

21- New York Knicks- Jaden Springer, PG Tennessee

22- Los Angeles Lakers- Jared Butler, PG Baylor

23- Houston Rockets- Isaiah Jackson, C Kentucky

24- Houston Rockets- Tre Mann, PG Florida

25- Los Angeles Clippers- Ayo Dosunmu, SG Illinois

26- Denver Nuggets- Joshua Primo, SG Alabama

27- Brooklyn Nets- Nah’Shon Hyland, SG VCU

28- Philadelphia 76ers- Miles McBride PG West Virginia

29- Phoenix Suns- Day’Ron Sharpe C North Carolina

30- Utah Jazz- Quentin Grimes, SG Houston

Lynden's note: This year's draft has 4 players who would be number 1 picks in other drafts. Each player from Cunningham to Green to Mobley all bring something special. However, Jalen Suggs is the guy I'm looking at to be the best player from this draft when its all said and done. Be sure to keep your eye on Cam Thomas and where he falls because he is the guy I believe will be this year's steal in the draft.

