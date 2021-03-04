2021 NBA All-Star Rosters

Sunday's NBA All-Star Game will be the 74th in league history.

Some thought the game would not be played this season due to COVID-19.

While the attendance will be limited, the league will host the event in Atlanta, along with other aspects of All-Star weekend including the Rising Stars game, Skills Challenge, 3 Point Contest, and Slam Dunk Contest.

Sunday evening at 7pm, the game will tip-off.

Kevin Durant will not play in the game, but serves as captain of Team Durant, while LeBron James will play for Team LeBron. The starters were voted on by fans, but the other 16 players in the game were drafted by Durant and James on Thursday.

Listeners can hear the radio call of Sunday's All-Star game on ESPN1420, ESPN1420.com, and the ESPN1420 app.

Here's a rundown of the 28 All-Stars this season, and which team each player will represent on Sunday.

2021 NBA All-Stars

