2021 LSU Tiger Football Schedule Released

The LSU Tiger Football team has released their 2021 football schedule. The schedule includes in-state matchups with McNeese State and ULM.

The LSU Tiger schedule has twelve total games with eight of those being SEC matchups.

The Tiger football team has been working in the offseason to make hires and prepare for a better 2021 season. After finishing last season with a record and (5-5), the team hopes that a successful 2021 signing day filled with talented recruits can help get LSU back on top of the college football world.