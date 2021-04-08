2021 Hurricane Names

Hurricane Season 2021 will begin June 1, so let's take a look at the list of hurricane names we all hope we won't have to get more familiar with.

The upcoming hurricane season is expected to be another busy one, expected to produce 17 named storms and eight hurricanes, with four of those expected to develop into major hurricanes.

The latest research "calls for an above-average forecast because of the predicted lack of El Nino and a warmer than normal subtropical Atlantic" according to WDSU.com.

Below is the official list of hurricane names for 2021.

Is your name on the list?

Anna

Bill

Claudette

Danny

Elsa

Fred

Grace

Henri

Ida

Julian

Kate

Larry

Mindy

Nicholas

Odette

Peter

Rose

Sam

Teresa

Victor

Wanda