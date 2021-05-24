2021 Cajun Heartland State Fair — Everything You Need to Know

Geaux Geaux, Fun Fun returns to the Cajundome this week as the 33rd Cajun Heartland State Fair gets kicked off this Thursday, May 27 and runs through Sunday, June 6.

The 11-day event is presented by LUS and features all the new Gold Star Midway with thrilling rides for all ages in addition to Lagniappe Lane, which features free family attractions, Crawfish Village, live entertainment, strolling attractions, and more.

Let's get you all the important information you need to enjoy this year's Fair.

Admission and Parking Cost

Admission onto the fairgrounds is $3 per person. Guests 3 and under are free. Parking is free and available at Cajun Field.

Ride Wristbands and Other Deals

Ride wristbands are available nightly and will be valid on the day of purchase from open to close. Ride wristbands can be purchased on the fairgrounds for $25 each, with the exception of opening night and Memorial Day when they are only $20 each.

Ride wristband Mega Passes are also available for $85 through May 26, which includes four ride wristband vouchers and admission for four that you can redeem on the day of your choice.

Half-priced ride ticket sheets can be purchased now through May 26 for $12.50 per sheet at the Cajundome Box Office, open daily from 10 am - 4 pm.

Free On-Site Entertainment

Lagniappe Lane will include some free entertainment from the World of Wonders big top show featuring 10 unusual sideshow acts and Texas Tommy's Wild West Review. New this year will be Prehistoric Dinosaur Adventures which includes free admission into the Dinosaur Mobile Museum, daily baby dinosaur shows, and T-Rex encounters.

Cajun Heartland Music Festival

Also new this year is live music inside the Cajundome. The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, May 27: Diamond Rio, Lainey Wilson, Blaine Roy

Friday, May 28: Cupid & Friends

Saturday, May 29: Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles, Jr., Priscilla Block, Clay Cormier

Doors open at 6:00 pm for all shows with music starting at 7:00 pm. Tickets are available for each night at Ticketmaster.com or the Cajundome Box Office.

Additional Free Live Music

There will also be live local entertainment nightly at two different locations: the outdoor music stage and inside The Table Room in the Cajundome. Below is the complete schedule for each venue.

The Outdoor Music Stage (next to Crawfish Village)

Thursday, May 27: Hunter Deblanc, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Thursday, May 27: LVVRS, 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Friday, May 28: Full Circle Band, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Saturday, May 29: Eagle Street Band, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 29: Redrock Down, 8:00 pm - 10:30 pm

Sunday, May 30: Poisson Rouge, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Sunday, May 30: New Natives Brass Band, 8:00 pm - 10:30 pm

Monday, May 31: Mathew Ewing & The All-Star Band, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Tuesday, June 1: Sinthetik Messiah, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Wednesday, June 2: Sydney & The Sams, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Thursday, June 3: Shotgun Lillie, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Friday, June 4: Rouge Krewe, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

The Table Room (opens nightly at 6:00 pm)

Thursday, May 27: Tyler Joseph, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Friday, May 28: Holly Ortego, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Saturday, May 29: Chris Munson, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Sunday, May 30: Ethan Hunt w/Josh Leblanc, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Monday, May 31: Emily Ortego, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Tuesday, June 1: Clint Robin, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Wednesday, June 2: Julian Primeaux, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Thursday, June 3: Cam Nelson, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Friday, June 4: Ray Boudreaux/DJ RV, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Saturday, June 5: Jay Da Wizard, 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm

Sunday, June 6: Kings of Karaoke, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Daily Fair Hours

Thursday, May 27: 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Friday, May 28: 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Saturday, May 29: 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Sunday, May 30: 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Monday, May 31: 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Tuesday, June 1: 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Wednesday, June 2: 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Thursday, June 3: 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Friday, June 4: 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Saturday, June 5: 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Sunday, June 6: 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

For more information on the Cajun Heartland State Fair including admission and ride discounts, new attractions, live music, specialty events and more, visit www.CAJUNDOME.com/events/chsf2021.