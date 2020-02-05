2020 UL Softball Preview: The Infielders
This is the second part of a four-part Louisiana Ragin' Cajun 2020 softball preview.
On Monday, we previewed the pitchers.
On Tuesday, we previewed the catchers.
Today, the infielders
As is the norm, expectations are high for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns heading into the 2020 college softball season.
And with good reason.
After all, the 2019 college softball season was another special one for Louisiana.
The Cajuns were ranked in the top 25 all season, finished the regular season ranked #7, went unbeaten in Sun Belt Conference play, qualified for postseason play for the 20th-consecutive year, and finished the season with a sparkling 52-6 record.
From that squad, UL returns six players who started at least 41 games, along with an All-American pitcher, and a handful of highly-touted transfers.
A native of Redding, California, Camuso played two years at Oregon, prior to sitting out all of 2019.
A two-year starter with the Ducks, primarily as a first baseman, Camuso hit .341 with two homers and 47 RBI's as a freshman in 2017, when she was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team, before hitting .294 with a homer and 24 RBI's in 2018.
A standout prep player at Shasta High School, Camuso was ranked the No. 18 recruit in the nation by FloSoftball.com, after hitting .574 with 14 homers and 50 RBI's as a senior.
Continuing to battle injuries, Camuso won't likely be available early in the season but could be a factor later on.
Kaitlyn Alderink, a graduate transfer from Texas A&M, will likely see most of the action at second base.
A veteran of 181 career games, Alderink hit .364 as a freshman at Texas A&M in 2016, to go along with 41 runs batted in and 58 runs scored, which was good enough for her to earn SEC All-Freshman honors.
As a sophomore in 2017, Alderink hit .317 with 24 RBI's, 36 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases, as she earned Second-Team All-South Region accolades.
In 2018, as a junior, Alderink .270 with 20 RBI's and 37 runs scored.
A native of Keller, Texas, Alderink compiled a .963 career fielding percentage over her three seasons in College Station.
Senior Alyssa Dalton, the 2020 Preseason Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, is back at shortstop.
Dalton, who is also an outstanding defender, led UL in hitting last season, with a .400 average, good enough for her to win 2019 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year honors
Third base might see multiple players in 2020, with junior Melissa Mayeux and sophomore Brittany Holland being the top contenders.
A native of Louviers, France, Mayeux played baseball all her life before making the transition to softball two years ago, signing with Miami Dade College.
A shortstop on the French U-18 junior national team, Mayeux an impressive .439 with 6 homers and 59 runs batted in at Miami Dade in 2019.
A native of Gilbert, Arizona, Holland accumulated 4 hits in 7 at-bats, while scoring twice, and driving in three runs for UL in 2018, before being lost for the season with a right knee injury.
Unfortunately, Holland suffered an injury to her left knee in the preseason last year and was lost for the season yet again.
Holland, who played one season at Central Arizona College, was named an NJCAA first-team All-American following the 2017 season, after hitting a .471, to go along with 15 home runs and 81 runs batted in.
Senior Alaina Guarino and freshman Sydney Hebert are also options on the infield, which looks to be really good again in 2020
Tomorrow: the outfielders.