2020 UL Softball Preview: The Infielders

And with good reason.

After all, the 2019 college softball season was another special one for Louisiana.

The Cajuns were ranked in the top 25 all season, finished the regular season ranked #7, went unbeaten in Sun Belt Conference play, qualified for postseason play for the 20th-consecutive year, and finished the season with a sparkling 52-6 record.

From that squad, UL returns six players who started at least 41 games, along with an All-American pitcher, and a handful of highly-touted transfers.

The infield, with depth and versatility, looks to be another strength for Louisiana this season.

There are a number of different directions the Cajuns could go at first base, but it looks as though juniors Carrie Boswell and Kourtney Gremillion will get the bulk of the time, at least early on.

Boswell, who went 9-0 as a pitcher last season, but is concentrating primarily on hitting this season, hit well in the fall and has continued her good form in preseason camp.

A terrific athlete, Boswell may also see time in the outfield.