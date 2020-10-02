2020 Trick-or-Treat Times for Acadiana
Halloween is just a few days away. Time for the little ones (and us big ones too) to get dressed up and get out there and beg for treats.
Here is the complete updated list of trick-or-treat times for the Acadiana area with help from our news partners at KATC-TV 3.
ACADIA PARISH
Church Point - Oct. 31 - 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm
Crowley - Oct. 31 - 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm
Iota - Oct. 31 - 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm
Mermentau - Pending
Morse - Oct. 31 - 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm
Rayne - Oct. 31 - 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm
EVANGELINE PARISH
Basile - Oct. 29 - 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm
Chataignier - Oct. 31 - 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm
Mamou - Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm
Pine Prairie - Oct. 31 - 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm
Turkey Creek - Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Ville Platte - Canceled
IBERIA PARISH
Delcambre - Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Jeanerette - City is hosting a drive-thru trick-or-treat October 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Ward 8 Recreational Center
Loreauville - Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
New Iberia - Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
Elton - Canceled
Jennings - Pending
Lake Arthur - Canceled
Welsh - Oct. 31 - 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm
LAFAYETTE PARISH
Broussard - Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Carencro - Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Duson - Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Lafayette - Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Scott - Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Youngsville - Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
ST LANDRY PARISH
Arnaudville - Pending
Cankton - Pending
Eunice - Oct. 29 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Grand Coteau - Canceled
Krotz Springs - Oct. 31 - 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm
Leonville - Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Melville - Trunk or Treat canceled
Opelousas - Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Palmetto - Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Port Barre - Oct. 31 - 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm
Sunset -Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Washington - Oct. 31 - 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm
ST. MARTIN PARISH
Breaux Bridge - Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Butte La Rose - Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Cade - Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Catahoula - Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Cecilia - Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Henderson - Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Parks - Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
St. Martinville - Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Stephensville - Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
ST. MARY PARISH
Amelia - Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Baldwin - Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Bayou Vista - Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Berwick - Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Franklin -Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm; Boo on the Bayou - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Morgan City - Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Patterson - Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
VERMILION PARISH
Abbeville - Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Erath - Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Gueydan - Oct. 31 - 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm
Kaplan - Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm; Boo On The Blvd canceled
Maurice - Oct. 31 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
If you have information regarding any town's trick-or-treat times that are pending, please email the info to jude@973thedawg.com.