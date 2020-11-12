2020 Sun Belt Football Coaches Salaries

Coaches at the top of the college football world make a good living.

However, not all college football salaries are created equal.

The highest-paid coach in college football in 2020 is Alabama's Nick Saban, who $9.3 million, nearly $9 million more than the lowest-paid FCS head coach in Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell ($318,966).

While Chadwell is the lowest-paid coach in the Sun Belt and in the FCS, Saban's former wide receivers coach Billy Napier, now the head coach of Louisiana, is the highest-paid coach in the Sun Belt at $1,005,000, according to USA Today's report on coaching salaries in 2020.

The 10 head football coaches in the Sun Belt will collectively earn $6,631,923 this year.

Here's a rundown of each head coaching salary in the conference, per USA Today's report.