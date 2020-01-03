The Madden football video game is the golden standard of football video games on the market and it's always fun to see what the game simulates for a particular season.

We're all curious as to how far the New Orleans Saints season will last and who will win Super Bowl 54. So, the guys over at CBS Sports Digital and the Pick Six Podcast ran the Madden simulation for the 2020 playoffs and here's what it spit out.

Ouch, a 33-6 loss at Lambeau Field... That would surely be a big-time disappointment if that's how the season were to end for New Orleans. Thank goodness this is only a simulation, don't get too worked up Saint fans. To be fair, the preseason simulation did have the Cleveland Browns and the Dallas Cowboys in the Super Bowl, so there's that.