2020 NFC East Worst NFL Division Ever and Stats Back It Up

The NFC East earned the appropriate nickname "NFC Least" early on during the 2020 season, and the four teams have done nothing to change the narrative.

Unfortunately for football fans everywhere, one of the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, Washington Football Team, or Dallas Cowboys will be a playoff team this year.

Philadelphia is currently the leader in the clubhouse by half a game with a record of 3-6-1.

Behind them are Washington, Dallas and New York, all sitting at 3-7. As a whole, the NFC East is 12-27-1.

Take a moment to sit back and remind yourself how incredibly pathetic that is.

Each team also gets to play one another twice.

If the current playoff format holds, an NFC Least member will also be rewarded with hosting a playoff game versus a team that is sure to have double-digit victories.

The NFC Least will also keep a more deserving team completely out of the postseason.

Per PFF, the worst divisional record for an entire season belongs to the NFC West in 2008, which had a .344 winning percentage, collectively finishing 20 games under .500 at 22-42.

Currently, the NFC Least has a cumulative winning percentage of .313. Actually, a better way to phrase is it a losing percentage of .687.

After tonight's Monday Night game, the NFL will enter week 12 of the season. Typically, if a team gets to week 12 and has 3 wins, dreams of a postseason birth have long vanished. But in the NFC Least, dreams truly do come true, even if it's a nightmare for the rest of the league.