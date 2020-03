2020 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule for Acadiana

This year we officially celebrate Mardi Gras on February 25, but we all know the party has already begun.

One of the highlights of the Carnival season is always a good parade.

Below is a list of Acadiana area parades rolling through Fat Tuesday.

Saturday, February 22, 2020

Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade, Public Works building to Fountain View, 11:00 am

Sunset Mardi Gras Parade, Oak Tree Park Dr., 11:00 am

Children's Parade, Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette, 12:30 pm

Baldwin Mardi Gras Parade, 1:00 pm

Cypremort Point Boat Parade, Cypremort Pint State Park, 1:00 pm

Lake Arthur Mardi Gras Parade, 2:30 pm

Rayne Mardi Gras Parade, 3:00 pm

Krewe of Bonaparte Mardi Gras Parade, Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette, 6:30 pm

Sunday, February 23, 2020

Henderson Mardi Gras Parade, 12:30 pm

Krewe of Galatea Parade, Morgan City, 2:00 pm

Monday, February 24, 2020

Krewe of Amani Parade, Patterson, 2:00 pm

Queen Evangeline's Parade, Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette, 6:00 pm

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

King Gabriel's Parade, Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette, 10:00 am

Crowley Mardi Gras Parade, Crowley, 10:00 am

Grand Marais Mardi Gras Parade, Grand Marais, 11:00 am

Franklin Mardi Gras Parade, Franklin, 1:00 pm

Krewe of Ezana Jeanerette Mardi Gras Parade, Canal, MLK & Main St., 1:00 pm

Krewe of Coteau Parade, Coteau, 1:00 pm

Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade, Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette, 1:00 pm

Townsquare Media Independent Parade, Lafayette, 2:30 pm

Family Affair Mardi Gras Parade, Loreauville, 2:00 pm

Krewe Chic-a-la-Pie Parade, Kaplan, 2:00 pm

Krewe of Hephaestus Parade, Morgan City, 2:00 pm