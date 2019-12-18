Wednesday marks the beginning of the three day early signing period for football recruits in the class of 2020. Starting at 7 AM this morning and running through Friday, recruits will have the ability to sign their National Letter of Intent and become members of the 2020 Louisiana Signing Class.

As the commits become Cajuns, ESPN 1420 is your home for the latest news and highlights on the newest members of the Louisiana football program. Check back throughout the day for more on the 2020 Louisiana Signing Class.

Meet the newest members of the #cULture.

Cory Marshall

★★★ Guard

6-4 | 322 lbs

Northwood High School | Shreveport, LA



Jack McKenzie

★★★ Guard

6-4 | 285 lbs

Parklane Academy | McComb, MS



Tyree Skipper

★★★ Athlete

6-2 | 185 lbs

Sophie B. Wright High School | New Orleans, LA



Christian Sabatini

★★★ Tight End

6-2 | 239 lbs

Plano Senior High School | Plano, TX



Kyren Lacy

★★★ Wide Receiver

6-3 | 207 lbs

Thibodaux High School | Thibodaux, LA



Dontae Fleming

★★★ Wide Receiver

6-0 | 165 lbs

East St. John High School | Reserve, LA



Sonny Hazard

★★★ Defensive Tackle

6-1 | 295 lbs

Jesuit High School | New Orleans, LA



Dominique Ratcliff

★★★ Defensive Line

6-3 | 266

Conroe High School | Conroe, TX



Dabari Hawkins

★★★ Cornerback

6-3 | 185 lbs

Stafford High School | Stafford, TX



Caleb Anderson

★★★ Athlete

6-2 | 185 lbs

East Feliciana High School | Jackson, LA



Trey Amos

★★★ Athlete

6-0 | 173 lbs

Catholic High School | New Iberia, LA



Errol Rogers, Jr.

★★★ Wide Receiver

5-11 | 185 lbs

Lafayette Christian Academy | Lafayette, LA



Ahmad Johnson

★★★ Linebacker

6-1 | 210 lbs

Pelahatchie Attendance Center | Pelahatchie, MS



Emani Bailey

★★★ Running Back

5-9 | 200 lbs

Denton Ryan High School | Denton, TX



Courtline Flowers

★★★ Cornerback

6-1 | 170 lbs

South Oak Cliff High School | Dallas, TX



Andray Pope

★★★ Running Back

6-0 | 200 lbs

Hillcrest High School | Evergreen, AL

