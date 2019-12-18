2020 Louisiana Signing Class
Wednesday marks the beginning of the three day early signing period for football recruits in the class of 2020. Starting at 7 AM this morning and running through Friday, recruits will have the ability to sign their National Letter of Intent and become members of the 2020 Louisiana Signing Class.
As the commits become Cajuns, ESPN 1420 is your home for the latest news and highlights on the newest members of the Louisiana football program. Check back throughout the day for more on the 2020 Louisiana Signing Class.
Meet the newest members of the #cULture.
Cory Marshall
★★★ Guard
6-4 | 322 lbs
Northwood High School | Shreveport, LA
Jack McKenzie
★★★ Guard
6-4 | 285 lbs
Parklane Academy | McComb, MS
Tyree Skipper
★★★ Athlete
6-2 | 185 lbs
Sophie B. Wright High School | New Orleans, LA
Christian Sabatini
★★★ Tight End
6-2 | 239 lbs
Plano Senior High School | Plano, TX
Kyren Lacy
★★★ Wide Receiver
6-3 | 207 lbs
Thibodaux High School | Thibodaux, LA
Dontae Fleming
★★★ Wide Receiver
6-0 | 165 lbs
East St. John High School | Reserve, LA
Sonny Hazard
★★★ Defensive Tackle
6-1 | 295 lbs
Jesuit High School | New Orleans, LA
Dominique Ratcliff
★★★ Defensive Line
6-3 | 266
Conroe High School | Conroe, TX
Dabari Hawkins
★★★ Cornerback
6-3 | 185 lbs
Stafford High School | Stafford, TX
Caleb Anderson
★★★ Athlete
6-2 | 185 lbs
East Feliciana High School | Jackson, LA
Trey Amos
★★★ Athlete
6-0 | 173 lbs
Catholic High School | New Iberia, LA
Errol Rogers, Jr.
★★★ Wide Receiver
5-11 | 185 lbs
Lafayette Christian Academy | Lafayette, LA
Ahmad Johnson
★★★ Linebacker
6-1 | 210 lbs
Pelahatchie Attendance Center | Pelahatchie, MS
Emani Bailey
★★★ Running Back
5-9 | 200 lbs
Denton Ryan High School | Denton, TX
Courtline Flowers
★★★ Cornerback
6-1 | 170 lbs
South Oak Cliff High School | Dallas, TX
Andray Pope
★★★ Running Back
6-0 | 200 lbs
Hillcrest High School | Evergreen, AL