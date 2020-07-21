2020 Bayou Classic Football Game in New Orleans Postponed

Another major event in Louisiana has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

It was announced today that the annual "Bayou Classic" football game between Southern University and Grambling has been postponed until the Spring.

The game was scheduled to be played in November, in New Orleans, but organizers are now looking for a future date.

Like many other events in the state, the game is being postponed with fans health as the primary concern.

When we hear more about the re-scheduled date we will pass along the information here.