’20 Safest Cities In Louisiana 2018′ Report

It seems every day we hear bad news about crime around Acadiana and Louisiana. Well, I'm gonna flip the script for you and give you some good news about the lack of crime in areas of Acadiana and Louisiana. Here are the "20 Safest Cities In Louisiana 2018".

Safewise.com did the legwork and crunched the numbers, and you'll find Acadiana well represented. To compile this list, they used information like population, violent crimes per 1,000, total reported crime and more. You get the full report over at safewise.com.

Below are the "20 Safest Cities In Louisiana 2018" starting with the safest. You can get total crime information at safewise.com.

1. Patterson

Population: 6,105

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.16

2. Scott

Population: 9,092

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.77

3. Harahan

Population: 9,364

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.96

4. Springhill

Population: 5,064

Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.78

5. De Ridder

Population: 10,939

Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.83

6. Minden

Population: 12,615

Violent crimes per 1,000: 2.06

7. Mandeville

Population: 12,423

Violent crimes per 1,000: 2.09

8. Carencro

Population: 8,763

Violent crimes per 1,000: 2.17

9. Oakdale

Population: 7,697

Violent crimes per 1,000: 2.34

10. Gretna

Population: 17,908

Violent crimes per 1,000: 2.35

11. Broussard

Population: 11,998

Violent crimes per 1,000: 2.58

12. Jennings

Population: 10,140

Violent crimes per 1,000: 2.86

13. Kenner

Population: 67,164

Violent crimes per 1,000: 2.89

14. Ville Platte

Population: 7,234

Violent crimes per 1,000: 2.90

15. Denham Springs

Population: 10,107

Violent crimes per 1,000: 3.17

16. Breaux Bridge

Population: 8,446

Violent crimes per 1,000: 3.20

17. Westwego

Population: 8,543

Violent crimes per 1,000: 3.28

18. Covington

Population: 10,178

Violent crimes per 1,000: 3.64

19. Port Allen

Population: 5,116

Violent crimes per 1,000: 3.71

20. Slidell

Population: 28,107

Violent crimes per 1,000: 3.74