’20 Safest Cities In Louisiana 2018′ Report
It seems every day we hear bad news about crime around Acadiana and Louisiana. Well, I'm gonna flip the script for you and give you some good news about the lack of crime in areas of Acadiana and Louisiana. Here are the "20 Safest Cities In Louisiana 2018".
Safewise.com did the legwork and crunched the numbers, and you'll find Acadiana well represented. To compile this list, they used information like population, violent crimes per 1,000, total reported crime and more. You get the full report over at safewise.com.
Below are the "20 Safest Cities In Louisiana 2018" starting with the safest. You can get total crime information at safewise.com.
1. Patterson
Population: 6,105
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.16
2. Scott
Population: 9,092
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.77
3. Harahan
Population: 9,364
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.96
4. Springhill
Population: 5,064
Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.78
5. De Ridder
Population: 10,939
Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.83
6. Minden
Population: 12,615
Violent crimes per 1,000: 2.06
7. Mandeville
Population: 12,423
Violent crimes per 1,000: 2.09
8. Carencro
Population: 8,763
Violent crimes per 1,000: 2.17
9. Oakdale
Population: 7,697
Violent crimes per 1,000: 2.34
10. Gretna
Population: 17,908
Violent crimes per 1,000: 2.35
11. Broussard
Population: 11,998
Violent crimes per 1,000: 2.58
12. Jennings
Population: 10,140
Violent crimes per 1,000: 2.86
13. Kenner
Population: 67,164
Violent crimes per 1,000: 2.89
14. Ville Platte
Population: 7,234
Violent crimes per 1,000: 2.90
15. Denham Springs
Population: 10,107
Violent crimes per 1,000: 3.17
16. Breaux Bridge
Population: 8,446
Violent crimes per 1,000: 3.20
17. Westwego
Population: 8,543
Violent crimes per 1,000: 3.28
18. Covington
Population: 10,178
Violent crimes per 1,000: 3.64
19. Port Allen
Population: 5,116
Violent crimes per 1,000: 3.71
20. Slidell
Population: 28,107
Violent crimes per 1,000: 3.74