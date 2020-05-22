20 Items You Need to Have in Your ‘Hurricane Box’ This Year

photo by Debbie Ray

Hurricane Season is less than a week away and with one named storm already forming in the Atlantic, now is the time to prepare. The American Red Cross has a published guide to prepare for hurricanes and a list of some key items that need to be in your ‘hurricane box’. In South Louisiana, we are close enough to the Gulf of Mexico to prepare for high winds, flooding, and storm surge. The southern-most parishes in Acadiana need to take specific precautions to make sure residents are prepared.

I recommend getting a hard plastic “tote” container where you can keep supplies handing in the event of a weather emergency. Most of these items don’t expire and can be kept year to year. It is important to check and make sure that everything is operational frequently during hurricane season.

CHECKLIST: 2Items You Need to Have in Your ‘Hurricane Box’ 

  1. Water 
  2. Food 
  3. Flashlights 
  4. Battery-Powered Radios 
  5. Extra batteries 
  6. First Aid Kit 
  7.  Medications 
  8. Multi-purpose tool  
  9. Sanitation and personal hygiene items  
  10. Copies of Personal Documents  
  11. Cell Phones, Tablets and Laptop Computers with Chargers   
  12. Family and Emergency Contact Information 
  13. Extra Cash 
  14. Emergency Blanket 
  15. Maps of the Area 
  16. Baby supplies  
  17. Pet supplies  
  18. Extra Keys 
  19. Extra Clothing 
  20. Insect Repellent and Sunscreen 
