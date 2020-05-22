20 Items You Need to Have in Your ‘Hurricane Box’ This Year

Hurricane Season is less than a week away and with one named storm already forming in the Atlantic, now is the time to prepare. The American Red Cross has a published guide to prepare for hurricanes and a list of some key items that need to be in your ‘hurricane box’. In South Louisiana, we are close enough to the Gulf of Mexico to prepare for high winds, flooding, and storm surge. The southern-most parishes in Acadiana need to take specific precautions to make sure residents are prepared.

I recommend getting a hard plastic “tote” container where you can keep supplies handing in the event of a weather emergency. Most of these items don’t expire and can be kept year to year. It is important to check and make sure that everything is operational frequently during hurricane season.

CHECKLIST: 20 Items You Need to Have in Your ‘Hurricane Box’

W ater Food Flashlights Battery-Powered Radios Extra batteries First A id K it Medications Multi-purpose tool Sanitation and personal hygiene items Copies of P ersonal D ocuments Cell P hone s, Tablets and Laptop Computers with C hargers Family and E mergency C ontact I nformation Extra C ash Emergency B lanket Map s of the A rea Baby supplies Pet supplies Extra Keys Extra C lothing Insect R epellent and S unscreen