#20 App State Rallies Past UAB in New Orleans Bowl
Darrynton Evans rushed for 161 yards and Zac Thomas threw a pair of touchdown passes as #20 Appalachian State won the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, 31-17 over UAB Saturday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
App State (13-1) trailed 14-0 early in the game but scored 31 of the game's final 34 points. Thomas threw touchdown passes of 17 and 27 yards to Thomas Hennigan, Evans raced 31 yards with a fumbled snap and Trey Cobb returned a fumble 24 yards for the other Mountaineers' scores.
App State out-rushed UAB 261 yards to 40, while the Mountaineers' defense forced three turnovers and sacked UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston III six times.
It was the first win for new Mountaineers' coach Shawn Clark, who was named head coach on December 13th following the departure of Eliah Drinkwitz to Missouri.