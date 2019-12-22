Darrynton Evans rushed for 161 yards and Zac Thomas threw a pair of touchdown passes as #20 Appalachian State won the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, 31-17 over UAB Saturday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

App State (13-1) trailed 14-0 early in the game but scored 31 of the game's final 34 points. Thomas threw touchdown passes of 17 and 27 yards to Thomas Hennigan, Evans raced 31 yards with a fumbled snap and Trey Cobb returned a fumble 24 yards for the other Mountaineers' scores.

App State out-rushed UAB 261 yards to 40, while the Mountaineers' defense forced three turnovers and sacked UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston III six times.