19 Players With Louisiana Ties Picked in 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft has come and gone. Some 259 young men were selected between Thursday and Saturday.

In that number, there are 19 players who played their high school or college ball in the state of Louisiana.

Historically, our state has some of the highest numbers of NFL players per capita. In 2020, Louisiana was second to Georgia in that category.

At any rate, we're excited to see all this great Bayou State talent flourish at the next level.

Below is a complete list of all the players with Louisiana ties with their hometown and high school in parenthesis.

1st Round

Ja'Marr Chase, LSU, WR, CIN (Harvey/Rummel)

DeVonta Smith, Alabama, WR, PHI (Amite/Amite)

Travis Etienne, Clemson, RB, JAX (Jennings/Jennings)

2nd Round

Kelvin Joseph, Kentucky, CB, DAL (Baton Rouge/Scotlandville)

Terrace Marshall, LSU, WR, CAR (Bossier City/Parkway)

3rd Round

Milton Williams, Louisiana Tech, DT, PHI (Crowley, Texas/Crowley)

4th Round

Cam Sample, Tulane, DE, CIN (Snellville, Ga./Shiloh)

Jabril Cox, LSU, LB, DAL (Kansas City, Mo./Raytown South)

Tyler Shelvin, LSU, DL, CIN (Lafayette/Northside & Notre Dame)

Robert Rochell, Central Arkansas, CB, LAR (Shreveport/Fair Park)

5th Round

Garrett Wallow, TCU, LB, HOU (New Orleans/John Curtis)

6th Round

Elijah Mitchell, UL, RB, SF (Erath/Erath)

Rodarius Williams, Oklahoma State, CB, NYG (Shreveport/Calvary Baptist)

Marquez Stevenson, Houston, WR, BUF (Shreveport/Northwood)

Racey McMath, LSU, WR, TEN (New Orleans/Edna Karr)

Jacoby Stevens, LSU, S, PHI (Murfreesboro, Tenn./Oakland)

Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina, CB, DAL (Bossier City/Parkway)

7th Round

Patrick Johnson, Tulane, DE, PHI (Chattanooga, Tenn./Notre Dame)

Kary Vincent, LSU, CB, DEN (Port Arthur, Texas/Memorial)

Of course, there will be more players with Louisiana connections that will get a shot in the NFL as undrafted free agents including players like UL's Trey Ragas (Las Vegas) and Nick Ralston (Dallas) and LSU's Tony Carter (Tennessee) among others.