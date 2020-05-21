19 Named Storms Predicted In ‘Above-Normal’ Hurricane Season
Hurricane season is fast-approaching and forecasters are expecting a busy season in the Atlantic Basin. NOAA is calling for up to 19 named storms, up to 10 hurricanes, and up to 6 major hurricanes. Hurricane season starts on June 1st and runs through the end of November. The last storm to impact the state of Louisiana was Hurricane Barry last year.
Here are the names for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.
- Arthur
- Bertha
- Cristobal
- Dolly
- Edouard
- Fay
- Gonzalo
- Hanna
- Isaias
- Josephine
- Kyle
- Laura
- Marco
- Nana
- Omar
- Paulette
- Rene
- Sally
- Teddy
- Vicky
- Wilfred