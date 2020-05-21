19 Named Storms Predicted In ‘Above-Normal’ Hurricane Season

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Hurricane season is fast-approaching and forecasters are expecting a busy season in the Atlantic Basin. NOAA is calling for up to 19 named storms, up to 10 hurricanes, and up to 6 major hurricanes. Hurricane season starts on June 1st and runs through the end of November. The last storm to impact the state of Louisiana was Hurricane Barry last year.

Here are the names for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

  1. Arthur
  2. Bertha
  3. Cristobal
  4. Dolly
  5. Edouard
  6. Fay
  7. Gonzalo
  8. Hanna
  9. Isaias
  10. Josephine
  11. Kyle
  12. Laura
  13. Marco
  14. Nana
  15. Omar
  16. Paulette
  17. Rene
  18. Sally
  19. Teddy
  20. Vicky
  21. Wilfred

 

 

