16 Highest Rated Players On Madden NFL 21
The EA Sports Madden video game series is one of the most successful video game franchises ever.
Due in part to their exclusive partnership with the NFL, Madden offers games a chance to play as their favorite team and players.
Player ratings are a great promotional vehicle for the game, as fans and players alike debate what the game got right or wrong.
The Saints are the highest-rated overall team in the game with an 85, and one of 3 teams who have a pair of players rated in the top 16. (See entire Saints team roster ratings here)
Each player's overall ratings are a result of the cumulative ratings across various player attributes such as speed, awareness, etc.
Madden NFL 21 comes out on August 25th.
Here's a look at the 16 highest-rated players on the latest edition of the game, counting down to #1.