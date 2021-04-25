12 Year Old is Graduating College with 4.0 GPA [VIDEO]

We all hope our kids will succeed and be good citizens. We have hopes that they will have the opportunity to attend college and have a career that they love, and most parents will do just about anything to ensure the future success of their children. So, the parents of 12 year old Mike Wimmer must have done a really good job.

The pre-teen seems like any other typical adolescent, but in reality, he has a perfect 4.0-grade point average and will be graduating Rowan-Cabarrus Community College this spring, all while he is set to be honored as the valedictorian at his Concord High School class. Wowser.

I'm not a big believer in throwing children into an adult world, but Wimmer seems to be a pretty well-rounded kid, even though he'll have a college diploma before he's old enough to get a driver's license. He says science and technology are his true passions, and he knew how to work an iPad at the age of 18 months old. He claims he is self-taught, and has even learned at least 12 languages. He has also founded two tech start-up companies, and is the youngest person to be awarded a position and hired by the United States Special Operations Command

Wimmer tells WCNC via WWL in New Orleans that "I've always been drawn to the science of technology, but I am a very well-rounded student and do exceptionally well in all subjects. I went through all of the grades in school at a faster pace. I'm like a sponge, I take in knowledge very fast." That might be the understatement of the year. Check out his very cool science project from earlier in his high school days below.