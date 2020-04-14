12 Stores That are No More – Do You Remember?

For those of us who are a certain age, there was once a time when there was no internet. We actually had to go to a store to shop, but more importantly, as a kid, we went to those stores to dream. Maybe it was a new bike, a fishing pole, a Walkman, or it was where our mom's bought groceries. We didn't have money to buy stuff, but we sure had a list of stuff we wanted to buy, Take a trip back in time with me to when these stores dotted the landscape of small-town America.

Do You Remember These 12 Stores?