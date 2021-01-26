Louisiana is a state littered with football talent.

During the 2020 season, 1 in 59 NFL players was from The Boot, as Lousiana ranked second behind the state of Georgia for most NFL players per capita according to the NFL communications office.

As a result, it's not a surprise that Louisiana will have plenty of representatives in Super Bowl LV on February 7th.

Between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, there are 11 players who played college football in the state of Louisiana.

11 Players with Louisiana Ties On Super Bowl LV Rosters

