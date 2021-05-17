11 New Louisiana Historic Sites Added to Endangered List

One of the best parts about living in Louisiana is how much we value our history. You can see it in just about every parish, rural community, and city - our pride in where we came from. It's what makes us...us. And the fact that tourists flock from all over the world to be a part of its charm means our history makes a huge economic impact in our state.

The Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation has been an advocate for preserving buildings and sites of historical significance across the state since 1979, so when The National Register for Historic Places designates May as 'Preservation Month', it's a good time to evaluate which places might need a little help. There are over 150 sites on the list, and this year 11 new places in Louisiana have been added to the endangered list. The reasons these locations end up on the list are varied. It could be due to lack of money, the weather, or just plain neglect. But all are worth saving, and this is where the Trust comes in.

According to WGNO "Anyone can help nominate a historic site in danger by filling out a form on their website. The organization visits the site in person and helps to find grants, tax credits or other tools to restore and revitalize the building. They also can help to find potential developers of places that are without an owner."

This year the 11 sites below have been added.

Buena Vista & Acadia Plantation Cemeteries (St. James, St. James Parish

Camp Ruston POW Buildings (Ruston, Lincoln Parish)

Columbia Free Methodist Church (Columbia, Caldwell Parish)

Frank Young House (Franklin, St. Mary Parish)

Franklin Lodge No. 57 F&AM (Franklin, St. Mary Parish)

Gueydan Museum & Cultural Arts Society (Gueydan, Vermillion Parish)

Holy Cross School (New Orleans, Orleans Parish)

Husser School & Community Center (Husser, Tangipahoa Parish

Mary & J.W. Thomas House (Natchitoches, Natchitoches Parish)

Kerner House (Gretna, Jefferson Parish)

St. Mary’s Chapel (Union, St. James Parish)