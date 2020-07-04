11-Foot-Alligator Caught in New Orleans Neighborhood Near City Park

An alligator, roughly 11 feet long and weighing about 300 lbs was euthanized yesterday after being seen roaming through a neighborhood in New Orleans near City Park.

Our news partner KATC.com reports Louisiana wildlife officials "said the animal was euthanized because it was too large to transport."

After the alligator was spotted, a licensed nuisance alligator hunter was called who had to euthanize the gator citing that it was too large for transport.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries tells The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate "We will not allow nuisance hunters to relocate a 10-footer because you’re really just relocating a threat and a danger from one area to another area.”

