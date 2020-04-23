It's that season again, y'all. Yep, love bug season.

If you've lived in south Louisiana for any amount of time, you know how much of a pain it is to remove these pests from your car's paint and grill.

How can you safely and cheaply remove love bugs from your ride's paint or grill without doing damage? Well, a quick search of the internet reveals several low-cost options.

Here are some that I've come across.

Ok, your turn. Give us your tips for removing love bugs.