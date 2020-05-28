10 Vehicles I’ve Always Loved

I am a Jeep guy for the most part, but there are some other brands/models that made an indelible impression on me (probably in my early, most impressionable years).

Most of the vehicles on this list, I have realized, come from television shows and movies; one is from my VERY early years, and one belonged to a family member I looked up to. All of them, though, will forever be in my heart.

There are many cars that are better than these. Whether they are faster, better-looking, more affordable, more capable, more dependable - there are probably a hundred models you'd choose before these, and that's okay. These are mine.

Now, can I borrow $30,000 for a fully restored Flat Fender?