10 Tips To Safely Drive Through School Zones In Lafayette

Today marks the second "first day of school" for Lafayette Parish students and Lafayette Police are reminding drivers to be extra careful. A new year often means new routines and new schools, so students are often learning new ways to get to school. Several schools have drop-off and pick-up lanes that extend into neighborhoods and Lafayette Police officers want to keep everyone safe.

Sergeant Wayne Griffin sent out ten easy-to-remember tips to keep you and the students safe as we head back to school.