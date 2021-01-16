10 Things You Can Send to Our Troops

It's tough being in the military, especially the first few years of enlistment. You are (usually) far from home, receive little pay, and sometimes have a limited supply at the local base exchange.

When groups like Cajuns Support Military put out their annual list of items most requested by the service members they are supporting, we like to share that list with you. Whether you decide to donate supplies to Cajuns Support Military (or similar group) or want to ship items yourself, here is a list of some of the items being requested.

Items You Can Send to Our Troops

With so much going on here at home, some of the attention has been taken away from our troops serving overseas. If you find a moment to help, please consider working with the Cajuns Support Military to help make sure our troops have the items they need. Most importantly, it will remind them that we appreciate their sacrifices.