10 Photos That Encapsulate The Sadness Of Falcons Fans

When you root for a franchise most known for blowing a 25 point lead in the Super Bowl, your fandom is rooted in sadness.

Saints fans love to hate the Atlanta Falcons.

Falcons fans love to hate the New Orleans Saints.

While Saints fans have experienced plenty of heartache over the years, the joy of winning Super Bowl XLIV made it worth it.

Seven years after the Saints championship, the Falcons held a 28-3 lead late in the 3rd quarter of Super Bowl LI, only to blow it and lose in overtime.

Every other fanbase laughed, but none harder than the Saints.

Watching the Falcons suffer an epic collapse last Sunday in Dallas against the Cowboys reminded me of how sad it must be to root for a franchise that's on the wrong side of the biggest collapses in NFL history.