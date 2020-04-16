10 Most Common Cajun Last Names in Louisiana [Photos]

From the Boudreauxs to the Thibodeauxs, to the Robins to the Comeauxs, South Louisiana, especially Acadiana, has the run on Cajun last names. What are the most common Cajun last names in Louisiana?

According to forebears.com, Hebert is the most common Cajun last name in Louisiana. It makes sense to me. There are 20,057 registered Heberts in Louisiana.

Below are the 10 most common Cajun last names in Louisiana, and how many residents share that last name in our state. You can view the entire top 100 most common last names in Louisiana over at forbears.com.