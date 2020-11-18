10 Highest Paid NFL Players In 2020

NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, 25, is living a good life.

He's the quarterback of a Super Bowl Champion, and he signed the richest deal in NFL history last offseason, a 10 year extension worth $450 million.

In 2020, his annual salary is $45 million.

Mahomes' agent, Leigh Steinberg, is the inspiration for the movie Jerry McGuire.

I haven't seen Jerry McGuire in a long time, but I guess if they ever make a sequel, Tom Cruise will be a lot more rich.

Speaking of rich, here's a look at the 10 highest paid players in the NFL in 2020, based on their annual salary for this season (not the guaranteed money over the life of the contract), according to The Sporting News.

Unsurprisingly, all 10 are quarterbacks.