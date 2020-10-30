10 Highest Paid College Football Coaches in 2020

Coaches at the top of the college football world make a good living.

However, not all college football salaries are created equal.

The highest-paid coach in college football in 2020 is Alabama's Nick Saban, who $9.3 million, nearly $9 million more than the lowest-paid FCS head coach in Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell ($318,966).

Coastal Carolina is getting good bang for their buck, as the Chanticleers are currently undefeated at 5-0 and ranked #20 in the country.

Between college football's 10 highest-paid coaches in 2020, they will collectively take home $74,338,706 dollars.

The coach salaries come from USA Today's report.