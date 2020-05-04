10 Games That are Perfect for Your Next Outside Party

When we get together for fun times there are a couple of really important things that have to be available. Food is a big one and of course, so are beverages. We usually like to choose music for our guests or maybe there's a sporting event on the television that is the reason so many gathered in one place. But before the food is ready or after the big game has gone to halftime we still need a way to entertain our guests, especially if those guests happen to be our family and come with kids. So, here's a list of 10 easy games you could play on the patio, the backyard, or even at the football stadium or the camp.