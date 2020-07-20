With a rise in COVID-19 cases and tough flu seasons in Louisiana, anything we can do naturally to help our immune system is worth it. As we age, our immune response becomes reduced, which is why we are more susceptible to infections as we get older. Living a healthy lifestyle has many components and they can all help your immune system. Things like not smoking, exercising, healthy weight, not drinking too much alcohol, getting enough sleep, and minimizing stress are just a few things that can affect your immune system. Good nourishment is also a plus. Specific foods actually strengthen a person’s immune response. I’m just finding out about many of these an thought I'd share them with you. Here are 10 foods that can help boost your immune system.