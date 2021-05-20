10 Cringeworthy Situations That We’ve All Experienced

We are all in love with an image of ourselves. It’s true, you can’t deny it. You look in that mirror every morning and either love or don’t love what you see. A lot of that is dependent on just how rested and adjusted your brain happens to be at the moment.

For many of us, our “style” in addition to our physical appearance is akin to a corporation’s brand. Our style in clothing, cars, places we are seen, and even the food we eat has a lot to do with how we perceive that others perceive us.

I am no psychologist but I would hazard to guess that these parameters or standards for our personal image live and survive only between our ears. The rest of the word, I am sad to report, just doesn’t give a damn.

If you don’t believe me, just take a stroll on a nude beach. While the experience for most of us would be mortifying, it is also quite freeing. Because once you get past the initial,” Hey I’m naked in public” feeling there is a feeling of peace. That moment happens when you realize that no one around you is even looking at you. In fact, they are all caught up in their own insecurity.

Still, we all let the idea that we are the focus of others live and grow between our ears until, we either let it drive us crazy or we learn to understand that what we do, for the most part, goes unobserved and with very little fanfare from others.

However, there are times when we just can’t help but look stupid, or awkward, or even out of place. Even though we look no different than anyone else who might find themselves in the exact same scenario. Let’s take a look at some of those, shall we?