10 Businesses We’d Love to See in Lafayette

Lafayette has morphed into quite the "retail town" over the years.

Yes, we love our locally owned businesses and there are many that have thrived for years in the Hub City.

However, over the last few years, it seems that bigger national brands have opened up shop in Lafayette. Businesses like some we've seen come to the Ambassador Town Center such as Costco, Red Robin, Five Below are all brands that had never previously been a part of the Lafayette business landscape.

Thinking along these lines, there are still some businesses that many of us would love to see open in Lafayette. Below are 10 of those businesses that would look just right in the Hub City.