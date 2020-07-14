10 BOGO Deals to Help You Eat Lafayette

A quick survey of residents around South Louisiana will show that there are two things we can be fairly certain about when it comes to life along the bayous. One, we like to eat. Two, we like to save money. So, if we could combine those two pastimes into something you could share, you’d probably say “That’s an incredible deal”!

Here’s what we’ve done we teamed up with Eat Lafayette. You know the summertime campaign that focuses the spotlight on Lafayette’s unique and locally-owned restaurants. And we have teamed up with Seize the Deal, the half price, save you money on just about anything experts. To create The Eat Lafayette Seize the Deal Buy one Get one deal of the Summer.

This deal, when it goes live on Friday, July 17th at 6 am is your ticket to not one, not two, but ten, yes ten BOGO Deals from Seize the Deal and Eat Lafayette. Your cost is only $25 dollars.

**This deal will not go live until Friday July 17th at 6:00 am.

Once you’ve secured your deal you can download it directly to your phone. With that deal, if you purchase one entree and two drinks from one of our participating restaurants, a second entree is yours absolutely free ($20.00 Limit).

There’s a Buy One Get One Deal for each of the ten restaurants, which we have listed below, so you and a companion can eat out ten different times, and each time you’ll choose a different restaurant. It’s a great way to treat a friend to food from a restaurant you’re already familiar with. It’s also the perfect way to bring a friend to try out a new Eat Lafayette dining experience.

Here’s what you’ll want to know

1. Deals are limited. They will sell out.

2. They will go on sale via SeizetheDeal.com as of 6 am Friday Morning

3. You can use one “buy one get one “deal at each of the participating restaurants

4. Your cost will be $25 to secure this deal.

5. The free entree must be equal or lesser value with a total cost not to exceed $20

See, it’s pretty simple. You secure your deal Friday morning. Then you purchase your entree and two drinks and the second entree ( of equal or lesser value) is free.

We think it’s a great way for you to revisit or try these Eat Lafayette Restaurants for the first time. It’s also a way for you to save a little money while you’re doing it. Okay, let’s find out a little bit more about our dining destinations.