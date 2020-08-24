10 AM Advisory for Marco and Laura [Video]

The 10 am advisory is out for Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura. Here's the latest.

Daniel Phillips from The Storm Team 3 Weather Lab says Hurricane Marco is "quickly being torn apart" and he expects Marco to be broken even more up by the end of the day today (08/24/20). Marco is expected to bring 40 mph winds as he makes landfall.

Clearly the storm we're watching with very sharp eyes is Tropical Storm Laura. Laura is still expected to begin strengthening once she makes it into the warm Gulf waters. Laura is currently expected to be a strong category 2 hurricane upon landfall bringing 105 mph winds. Models are still split between Laura making a western or eastern arrival.

Below are the new tracks for Marco and Laura. The next advisory will be at 1 pm.