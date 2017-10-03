LATEST POSTS
UL Football Gets Commitment from Jalen Clark
He passed for 705 yards and seven touchdowns, while also rushing for another 684 yards and nine scores as a junior last season.
LISTEN: Jamal Adams Speaks on the Trade to Seattle
Former LSU Tigers safety Jamal Adams got the opportunity to speak about being traded to the Seattle Seahawks.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire's Rookie of the Year Chances Have Increased
One Chiefs running back has opted out of the 2020 NFL season so that leaves a heavy workload for the rookie Edwards-Helaire.
SEC Reportedly Going to Conference Only Football Schedule
Here's what SEC teams are available to fill the holes in the LSU schedule that would be created if non-conference games are removed from the 2020 football season.
UL's Spencer Arrighetti Impresses in Summer League
He has three seasons of eligibility remaining at UL.
Maria Winn Steps Down as Softball Coach at La. Tech
She spent one season in Ruston.
Bethune-Cookman Offers Former UL QB Brayden Hawkins
He didn't see any game action with the Cajuns in 2019.
Coach O Drops Amazing Line While Discussing 2020 Football Season
LSU's Ed Orgeron dropped an amazing line when asked about playing football in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.
Seven Saints Crack the NFL's Top 100 for 2020
The Saints are well-represented heading into the 2020 season in the annual NFL's top 100.
Dodgers Reliever Joe Kelly Suspended Eight Games
There were some fireworks between the Dodgers and the Astros Tuesday night when Joe Kelly threw at Bregman and Correa and Wednesday he was suspended.
Comeaux's Malik Nabers Commits to Miss. St.
He selected Miss. St. over his other finalist, Georgia
UL Women's Basketball Offers Sahvani Sancho
She's scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2023.
UL Football Recruit Ty Cooper Lists Cajuns in His Final 12
UL, along with three SEC schools are among his final 12.
LSU Adopts 'Digital Ticket Only' Policy for 2020 Football Season
LSU Athletics has announced they have abandoned traditional paper tickets and are only using and accepting digital tickets for the 2020 LSU football season.
Former LSU QB Joe Burrow Finalizes Deal with Bengals
Joe Burrow's first check from the Bengals could be in excess of $23 million. That's before he plays his first game too.
Get to Kneaux Cajuns Football Defensive Coordinator Patrick Toney
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football program has a new defensive coordinator this upcoming season in Patrick Toney, here's a little bit more about him.